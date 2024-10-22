Waqf Amendment Bill: JPC to hold crucial meeting today, will hear views, suggestions

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Parliament

The Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 on Tuesday will hold a meeting at the Parliament Annexe building in New Delhi. The committee, chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, aims to reform the Waqf Act to ensure that waqf properties are used for the benefit of the Muslim community.

In Tuesday's meeting, the committee will hear views and suggestions from Odisha's Cuttack-based representatives of Justice in Reality and Panchasakha Prachar. A five-MP delegation of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will also present their perspectives on the Waqf bill. On Monday, the committee invited Ministry of Minority Affairs officials to provide oral evidence regarding the bill.

The meeting is part of a larger national initiative to address long-standing issues about the waqf properties management. On Monday, discussions during the JPC meeting became heated as opposition members questioned the consultative process behind the legislation. They accused the government of introducing the bill for political reasons and that it targeted the Muslim community.

During the meeting, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi presented nearly one hour of criticism of the bill, raising concerns about its implications. Meanwhile, TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee asked whether Waqf, which exists in the name of Allah, is legally recognized by the state.

Despite the escalating tensions, BJP members defended the bill, arguing in favour of its necessity for reforming Waqf property management and ensuring transparency. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to bring significant reforms, including digitisation of records, stricter audits, increased transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied waqf properties.

To gather comprehensive input, the JPC will continue to meet with various stakeholders, including government officials, Waqf Board members, legal experts, and community representatives from different states and Union Territories.

