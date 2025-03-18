OPINION | Who is afraid of Waqf Amendment Bill? The Waqf Amendment Bill faces strong opposition from AIMPLB and political parties, but the government remains firm. Meanwhile, VHP and Bajrang Dal demand the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, sparking protests in Maharashtra.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board has declared an all-out war against the Waqf Amendment Bill, which is expected to be passed by Parliament in the ongoing Budget session. Several mainstream opposition parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, NCP, Muslim League, AIMIM, and Left Front, joined a protest held in Delhi on Monday by AIMPLB. Muslim leaders present at the protest called for “boycott” of all those parties like TDP, JD-U and others which are supporting this Bill. AIMPLB leaders alleged that the Bill has been brought to “usurp Waqf properties and this was a direct attack on Muslims…Waqf law grants Muslims the same rights that other religions enjoy for their institution. But now, Muslims are being singled out.” Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, most of the leaders opposing this move have not read the bill in full and are trying to mislead Muslims. One thing is clear. All parties and outfits have their self-interests in mind. None of the leaders are bothered about the provisions of this bill. Most of them have not even read the bill, because the bill in its amended form is yet to be made public. The facts are: there are more than 9 lakh Waqf properties throughout India. After Railway and Defence, Waqf Board comes third in the list having the largest number of properties in India. The worth of Waqf properties runs into Rs 1.5 lakh crores, but only Rs 1.25 crore is earned by Waqf Boards from these properties. Actually, the Boards should have earned at least Rs 12.5 thousand crores annually. Muslims must ponder, who are the people pocketing the massive sum of Rs 12.5 thousand crores? Who are the ultimate losers? If Waqf Boards earn money, it can be used for the social and economic progress of Muslims. Then why this hullaballoo? The ground reality is, the regulation of these Waqf properties lies with the Waqf Boards, on which a handful of people have full arbitrary control. If the amendment bill is passed, these people will have to close their shops. This is the sole reason behind the uproar. As far as political parties are concerned, Muslims constitute a major chunk of their vote banks. That is why they are supporting AIMPLB. But the government at the Centre enjoys majority in both Houses, and most of the Muslim organisations, Islamic scholars and Maulanas are supporting this bill. The Centre is surely going to get this bill passed in Parliament.

Why VHP, Bajrang Dal demanding removal of Aurangzeb’s grave?

There was arson and stone-pelting in Nagpur, and more than 50 people were arrested in a large-scale crackdown in Nagpur on Monday night. Violent clashes broke out during protests demanding removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb from Khuldabad. Violent mobs set fire to two bulldozers and 40 vehicles, including police vans. The clashes took place after baseless rumours were spread about a religious shrine. There were also protests in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Pune and Mumbai, after Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staged protests demanding removal of Aurangzeb’s grave. Security has been tightened around Aurangzeb’s tomb, presently under protection of Archaeological Survey of India. VHP and Bajrang Dal activists have threatened to launch “Babri-type Kar Seva” to remove the tomb. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis asked people not to listen to rumours. Fadnavis said, “it is unfortunate that the government is duty bound to protect Aurangzeb’s grave despite his history of persecution, because it is a protected site of ASI. He however warned that anyone trying to glorify or promote the ideologies of tyrant Aurangzeb will have to face legal action”. What Fadnavis said befits the dignity of the Constitutional post that he holds presently. He has understood the government’s duty and has also taken care of popular feelings. Indians’ blood boil when they see the grave of the bigoted Emperor Aurangzeb. More so, for Maharashtrians, because Aurangzeb executed Chhatrapati Shivaji’s son, while fighting deadly battles against the Maratha army. Maharashtrians also feel sad when they find that while government spends only Rs 6,000 on maintenance of Raj Rajeshwar temple of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Rs 6.5 lakhs are spent annually on maintenance of Aurangzeb’s grave. They are asking: Why so much respect is being given to a cruel ruler? As far as politics is concerned, this controversy suits BJP fine, but Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has surprised everybody by demanding protection for the tyrant’s tomb. Uddhav Thackeray, who worships Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has surprised people by describing Aurangzeb’s tomb as the symbol of Maratha valour. It seems Uddhav, while trying to oppose Fadnavis, has taken a wrong move by seeking protection for Aurangzeb’s grave.

Anti-eve teasing squads in Delhi : A good move

Delhi Police has decided to set up an anti-eve teasing force named “Shistachar Squad”. Two such squads will be deployed in every police district, consisting of an inspector, a sub-inspector, a head constable and 8 constables, including 4 women constables. This ‘Shishtachar Squad’ members, in plainclothes, will conduct surprise checks in public transport and public places, and detain ruffians who indulge in ever-teasing. The members of this force have been given powers to take quick action against those causing nuisance in public places. They have been asked to avoid doing “moral policing”. Setting up an anti-Romeo Squad is a good idea. Eve-teasers must be taught a lesson. Police must strike fear in the minds of such anti-socials, so that our sisters and daughters can live in peace in Delhi. I hope, Delhi Police will carry out its responsibility seriously.

