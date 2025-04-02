Waqf Amendment Bill: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi hits out at Centre, alleges 'it wants to divide and rule' The bill seeks to improve the administration of Waqf properties, introduce technology-driven management, address complexities and ensure transparency. The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha on August of last year and a Joint Parliamentary Committee examined it.

Waqf Amendment Bill: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as proposed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage. Following the tabling of the bill, the Upper House of Parliament initiated a discussion on its provisions and implications. During the debate, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of misleading the public regarding the bill’s true intentions. He alleged that the government aims to promote the policy of "divide and rule", creating further division within society.

'An assault on the Constitution'

Criticising the bill, the Assam MP described it as an assault on the Constitution’s fundamental rights and federal structure. He also accused the government of trying to undermine the Constitution, spread misinformation, malign minorities, and divide Indian society. Gogoi argued that the new bill only serves to create confusion and alleged that the government's intentions are questionable. "They are merely spreading confusion under the guise of a new bill. The previous law had provisions for including two women in the board, along with considerations for widowed and divorced women. But their real intention lies elsewhere," he remarked.

Gogoi accuses Rijiju of making false statements

Gogoi also launched a scathing attack on Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, accusing him of making false statements about the previous UPA government. Gogoi demanded that Rijiju authenticate his claims, calling the remarks entirely baseless and misleading. During the heated debate over the Waqf Amendment Bill, he alleged that the government’s focus is on targeting the land of a particular community, warning that tomorrow, it could extend to other communities as well. "They are pretending to be sympathetic towards minorities today, but their real agenda is to create division. Just recently, during Eid, people across various parts of the country extended greetings, but in states governed by their 'double-engine governments', people weren’t even allowed to offer Namaz peacefully. First, they should clarify how many minority MPs they have,” Gogoi remarked.

Waqf Amendment Bill

It is to be noted here that the Waqf Bill seeks to improve the administration of Waqf properties, introduce technology-driven management, address complexities and ensure transparency. Introducing the bill, Rijiju said the consultation process of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was the largest ever exercise carried out by a parliamentary panel in India's democratic history.

He said over 97.27 lakh petitions, memorandums were received by the JPC through physical and online formats and the JPC had gone through each of them before finalising its report. The minister said as many as 284 delegations submitted their views on the bill besides the Waqf boards of 25 states and Union Territories. Legal luminaries, charitable organisations, academicians and religious leaders, among others, have also submitted their opinions, he said.

