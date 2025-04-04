Waqf Amendment Bill: 'Big chance of judiciary declaring it unconstitutional,' says Abhishek Manu Singhvi Waqf Bill: Other opposition parties, including the DMK, Samajwadi Party (SP), also spoke against the Waqf Bill calling it a "black day in the democracy" and not "right".

Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Friday, speaking on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, said that if it is challenged, there is a “big chance” that it might be declared unconstitutional by the judiciary.

"They have misused the majority and the bill has been imposed. If the bill is challenged, there is a big chance that the judiciary will declare it unconstitutional," Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

Other opposition parties including the DMK, Samajwadi Party (SP) also spoke against the Waqf Bill calling it a “black day in the democracy” and not “right”. DMK MP MM Abdullah said that it is a black day for democracy and for the minorities in the country.

"We have shown our solidarity and our strength. The Chief Minister (MK Stalin) has already announced that he will move this to the court," Abdulla said. Meanwhile, SP MP Ramji Lal Suman said, "The bill has been passed as the government had the numbers...Their intention is not right..."The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate.

Waqf Amendment Bill passed in Rajya Sabha with 128 votes

The Waqf Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Friday with 128 Ayes and 95 Noes. The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 has also been passed in the Parliament. The Rajya Sabha, which was adjourned in the wee hours of Friday after discussions to pass the bill went past midnight.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition parties of trying to spread misinformation about the bill and mislead the people. He claimed that the Bill will benefit crores of people belonging to the Muslim community.

During his address, he also added that the bill would be renamed the UMEED (Unified Waqf Management Empowerment Efficiency and Development) bill.

The Waqf Bill was earlier passed in the Lok Sabha with 288 votes and after a 12-hour-long debate. The amended bill seeks to reform the 1995 Act and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India.

(With ANI inputs)