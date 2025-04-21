Waqf Act row: Ex-CEC SY Quraishi slams BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's 'Muslim Commissioner' remark Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi responded to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's "Muslim commissioner" remark, asserting that an individual should be defined by their contributions, not religious identity.

New Delhi:

Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) SY Quraishi has strongly condemned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent remark calling him a "Muslim commissioner," emphasising that an individual's identity should be shaped by their talents and contributions, not by their religious background.

Quraishi, who served as the CEC from 2010 to 2012, responded to Dubey's comments by reiterating his belief in a secular India, where religious identities should not be used as tools for promoting divisive politics. In a statement to PTI, Quraishi said, "I believe in an idea of India where an individual is defined by his or her talents and contributions and not by their religious identities. Unfortunately, for some, religious identities are a staple to forward their hateful politics." He further asserted, "India has, is, and will always stand up and fight for its constitutional institutions and principles."

Quraishi's comments come after Dubey, in a series of remarks, targeted him for criticizing the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which Quraishi has called a government "plan to grab Muslim lands." In response, Dubey accused Quraishi of being more concerned with religious identity than his duties as election commissioner, claiming he was responsible for making Bangladeshi infiltrators voters during his tenure.

Quraishi, a former IAS officer from the Haryana cadre, has been praised by several figures for his contributions to the Election Commission. IAS officer K. Mahesh, who is also the honourary president of the Delhi Administration Officers Academic Forum, praised Quraishi’s legacy, noting his role in introducing important reforms such as the establishment of a voters' education division and the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management. Mahesh highlighted the respect Quraishi commands, quoting Dr. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, who described Quraishi as "one of the most remarkable CECs we have ever had or are likely to have."

Dubey attacked CJI too

The controversy intensified after Dubey’s attack on the Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, for allegedly fueling "religious wars" in India. The BJP distanced itself from Dubey's remarks, asserting that his views did not reflect the party’s stance.

In a post on April 17, Quraishi had criticised the Waqf Act, calling it a "sinister evil plan" by the government. Dubey's response to Quraishi’s criticism involved an inflammatory remark regarding historical religious conflicts and the creation of Pakistan, further stoking tensions between the two figures.

(With PTI inputs)