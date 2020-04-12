Wadhawans deny reports on them not cooperating with ED, CBI

Legal firm representing DHFL's promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan on Sunday denied reports that they were not cooperating with the ED and CBI for investigation, and the purpose of their trip to Mahabaleshwar was due to genuine concern for their family members health. Last week, an offence was registered against the Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, for travelling to Mahabaleshwar - a popular hill station located more than 300 kms from Mumbai - in violation of prohibitory orders during coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

They were detained by civic officials at their Diwan Villa farm house in Mahabaleshwar.

"There are various news articles and reports circulating, that suggest that Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan are not co-operating with the investigation being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation and absconding and flouting the rules of the lockdown imposed in the country due to the spread of Coronavirus. None of their actions have been taken to defeat the law," a statement issued by legal firm Rashmikant and Partners, on behalf of Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, said.

The Wadhawan brothers are being probed by the ED as part of a separate money-laundering investigation related to late Mumbai gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

"If they were absconders from the law they would hardly have disclosed their whereabouts to seek permission to go from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar.

The suggestion is false and absurd," the law firm said.

The statement said the circumstances that necessitated the Wadhawan brothers, along with their mother and family to travel from Khandala to

Mahabaleshwar, was a bonafide and genuine worry and concern for the health of their family members due to the rapid spread of coronavirus.

It said Wadhawan brothers and their mother are suffering from various ailments and are highly susceptible to the coronavirus.

"Considering the circumstances, the Wadhawans thought it fit to travel further away from Khandala and Mumbai and thus decided to go to their ancestral residence in Mahabaleshwar. They obtained official permission to do so. The only reason for their travel was thus to protect themselves and their family," the law firm said.

It was on their arrival at their ancestral residence in Mahabaleshwar, they were informed by the local authorities to self-quarantine at their residence for 14 days.

"They were thereafter requested to move to a private quarantine facility at Panchgani. They have fully co-operated with the authorities in this regard and are presently at the private quarantine facility at Panchgani," the statement said.

