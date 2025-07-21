VS Achuthanandan, former Kerala Chief Minister and Left stalwart, dies at 101 A towering figure in Kerala's political arena, Achuthanandan was known for his uncompromising commitment to Leftist ideals and tireless advocacy for the people.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Veteran Marxist leader and former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan passed away at the age of 101, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan confirmed on Monday. The veteran leader died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram while undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest nearly a month ago, he added. A towering figure in Kerala's political arena, Achuthanandan was known for his uncompromising commitment to Leftist ideals and tireless advocacy for the people.

Achuthanandan, a founding member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was a lifelong champion of workers' rights, land reforms, and social justice. He served as Kerala's Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011 and was elected to the state assembly seven times, serving three terms as Leader of the Opposition.

(With PTI inputs)