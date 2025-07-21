VS Achuthanandan dies: All about the Communist icon who became the oldest CM of any Indian state A towering figure in Kerala’s political history, Achuthanandan was a founding member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a lifelong crusader for workers’ rights, land reforms, and social justice.

Thiruvananthapuram:

VS Achuthanandan, former Kerala chief minister and one of India’s most respected Communist leaders, passed away on Monday at the age of 101. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan confirmed that the veteran leader breathed his last at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he had been undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest nearly a month ago.

A towering figure in Kerala’s political history, Achuthanandan was a founding member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a lifelong crusader for workers’ rights, land reforms, and social justice.

Tenure as Kerala’s chief minister

He served as Kerala’s chief minister from 2006 to 2011 and was elected to the state assembly seven times, holding the post of Leader of the Opposition for three terms. With a total of 15 years in the role, he remains the longest-serving Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

After his tenure as Chief Minister, Achuthanandan served as the chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission in Kerala with cabinet rank from 2016 to 2021.

A look at his political journey

Achuthanandan's political journey began through trade union activism. He joined the State Congress in 1938 and became a member of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in 1940. He played a leading role in the land struggles of Kerala, beginning with the Alappuzha Declaration of 1970 that demanded the implementation of the Land Reforms Act introduced by the EMS Namboodiripad-led government in 1967.

He was a staunch opponent of feudalism and inequality, and his tenure as the Opposition leader drew wide public support. Throughout his political career, he faced multiple challenges, spending over five years in jail and more than four years underground. In 1957, he became a state secretariat member of the CPI.

From humble beginnings to communist stalwart

Born on October 20, 1923, in Punnapra, Alappuzha (then part of Travancore), Achuthanandan faced personal hardships early in life. He lost his mother at the age of four and his father by the time he was eleven.

Forced to quit school after completing the 7th standard, he began working in his elder brother’s tailoring shop before moving on to a coir factory, where he meshed coir to make ropes.

V S Achuthanandan leaves behind a legacy of unwavering commitment to the rights of the marginalised and an indelible mark on Kerala’s political landscape.