Air Marshal VR Chaudhari to be new chief of Indian Air Force

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari to take over as new IAF Chief

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari will be the new Chief of Indian Air Force succeeding Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, the Union Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria, the current Chief of Air Staff, is set to retire from service on September 30.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said, "Government of India has decided to appoint Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff as the next Chief of Air Staff. Current Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria retires from Service on 30th Sep 2021."

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 29, 1982. He has held command, staff and instructional appointments at various levels, including the present one as Vice Chief of Air Staff.

