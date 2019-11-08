Image Source : ANI When VP Singh revoked Rajiv Gandhi's security, country paid a price: Congress

Slamming news reports of Government revoking SPG security for Gandhi Family, Congress party today reminded that the country paid the price when Rajiv Gandhi's security was withdrawn. "When Rajiv Gandhi's security was withdrawn by the VP Singh government, the country paid a price," said KC Venugopal during a press conference.

The SPG was set up in 1985 after the assassination of prime minister Indira Gandhi. Parliament passed the SPG Act in 1988, dedicating the group to protecting the prime minister. At the time, the Act did not include former prime ministers. When V P Singh came to power in 1989, his government withdrew SPG protection given to his predecessor Rajiv Gandhi.

After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the VP Singh government was criticized for its decision of revoking the security of Rajiv Gandhi. The SPG Act was amended to offer SPG protection to all former prime ministers and their families for at least 10 years.

After Atal Bihari Vajpayee came to power, he decided to conduct a review of SPG functioning and withdrew the protection given to former Prime Ministers--HD Deve Gowda, P V Narsimha Rao, and KC Gujral.

In 2003, the Vajpayee government again amended the SPG Act to bring the period of automatic protection down from 10 years to "a period of one year from the date on which the former prime minister ceased to hold office" and beyond one year based on the level of threat as decided by the general government.

Earlier today, the Home Ministry decided to revoke the SPG protection given to the Gandhi family. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will no more receive protection. They will be now be guarded by CRPF Z+ security cover on an all-India basis. It will be after 28 years that Gandhis will be without SPG protection.

Currently, only Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the privileges of SPG protection.

