VP polls: Rajnath Singh tasked to build consensus after NDA nominates Radhakrishnan, dials Kharge

New Delhi:

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh, has been tasked to build consensus on NDA’s vice president nominee CP Radhakrishnan. Singh will supervise the election on BJP’s behalf and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has been made the election agent.

In a bid to do away with polling in the high-stakes election, Rajnath Singh on Sunday dialled Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to seek Opposition bloc’s support in the forthcoming election, PTI reported citing sources.

He will also interact with other parties in the due course.

Nadda announces NDA’s pick for VP

Radhakrishnan’s name was announced by BJP chief and Union Minister JP Nadda in a press conference after a meeting of the party's parliamentary board. Nadda also said BJP would speak to the Opposition leader to elect Radhakrishnan unopposed.

"We will talk to the opposition as well. We should also get their support so that together we can ensure an unopposed election for the post of Vice President. As we said earlier, we have been in touch with them and our senior leaders have contacted them earlier as well and even now, we will remain in touch with them and all our NDA colleagues have supported us. CP Radhakrishnan is our NDA's candidate for Vice President," he said.

NDA allies welcome Radhakrishnan’s nomination

Meanwhile, BJP alliance partners, including LJP and TDP, have welcomed Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan’s nomination for the Vice Presidential post.

“Congratulations to Hon'ble Shri C P Radhakrishnan Ji on being announced as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. A senior statesman and respected leader, he has long served the nation with distinction. The Telugu Desam Party warmly welcomes his nomination and extends its full support,” TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the National Democratic Alliance has always prioritised the policy of social justice, inclusion, and development for all. The nomination of Radhakrishnan is a living example of this resolve," LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan posted on X.

INDIA bloc’s key meeting today

INDIA bloc parties are likely to assemble today at Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the upcoming vice presidential election, besides other issues.

The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the sudden resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9. The last date for filing nomination is August 21.