Voting to take place on 544 instead of 543 seats in Lok Sabha elections? Poll body explains

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The polling will be held in seven phases beginning on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

There are a total of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, however, as the poll body announced the schedule for the parliamentary elections, the total number of constituencies came to 544.

In order to explain this, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) informed that no new constituency has come up. The number of Lok Sabha seats went up by one due to the polling in one of the two constituencies in Manipur which has been divided in two phases.

Manipur has two Lok Sabha seats -- Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur. The polling in Inner Manipur will take place in the first phase on April 19. Along with this, the polling in some Assembly segments of Outer Manipur will also take place in the first phase while the remaining segments of Outer Manipur will be held in the second phase on April 26.

First phase polling on April 13

Inner Manipur

Outer Manipur (ST) Assembly segments

33 - Heirok, 34 - Wangjing Tentha,

35 - Khangabok, 36 - Wabgai,

37 - Kakching, 38 - Hiyanglam,

39 - Sugnoo, 41 - Chandel (ST),

46 - Saikul (ST), 50 - Kangpokpi,

51 - Saitu (ST), 57 - Henglep (ST),

58 - Churachandpur (ST), 59 - Saikot (ST),

60 - Singhat (ST)

Second phase polling on April 26

Outer Manipur (ST) Assembly segments

40 - Jiribam, 42 - Tengnoupal (ST),

43 - Phungyar (ST), 44 - Ukhrul (ST),

45 - Chingai (ST), 47 - Karong (ST),

48 - Mao (ST), 49 - Tadubi (ST),

52 - Tamei (ST), 53 - Tamenglong (ST),

54 - Nungba (ST), 55 - Tipaimukh (ST),

56 - Thanlon (ST)

The polling in the Outer Manipur has been divided into two phases due to security reasons as the state witnessed widespread violence last year.

