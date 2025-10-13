'Vote Chori' row: SC refuses dismisses plea seeking SIT probe into Rahul Gandhi's allegations 'Vote Chori' row: Though the petitioner told the apex court that the top poll body did not take any action after the plea was submitted before it, the bench refused to entertain the plea.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the allegations levelled by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi about discrepancies in voters' list in several elections. A two-judge bench that included Justices Surya Kant and Joymala Bagchi said that the petitioner can approach the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Though the petitioner told the apex court that the top poll body did not take any action after the plea was submitted before it, the bench refused to entertain the plea. "Writ Petition purportedly filed in public interest shall not be entertained," the Court made it clear. Petitioner is at liberty to pursue alternate remedies as available," the court said.

Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegation

On multiple occasions, Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre of indulging in 'vote chori'. He has also alleged that the election commission is assisting the Modi government, a charge that has been dismissed by the poll body, which has asked the Congress MP to show proof.

However, the former Congress president has remained firm on his stance and stressed that the 'vote chori' remains the main issue in the country right now. In his allegations, he has also claimed that the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana were 'fixed'.

"They stole the elections of Haryana and Maharashtra. We proved that in Karnataka recently. So, the main issue is vote theft. Everywhere people are raising 'vote chor' (vote thief) slogan," the Lok Sabha MP from Raebareli had said during an event in September this year.

BJP dismisses Gandhi's allegations

However, the BJP has dismissed allegations, asserting that Gandhi's claims is bereft of any basis. "The fact is, the Congress has been on a declining trajectory from its best-ever performance in 1984 when Rajiv Gandhi won a landslide victory with over 48 per cent vote share and a tally of 414 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. After a slide in popular support over the next three decades, its worst ever performance was registered in 2014 when it won just 44 out of 543 seats with a vote share of 19.5 per cent," the party had said.

