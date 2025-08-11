Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. 'Vote Chori' row: INDIA bloc MPs to march from Parliament to EC, police say 'no permission granted'

  Live 'Vote Chori' row: INDIA bloc MPs to march from Parliament to EC, police say 'no permission granted'

INDIA bloc protest LIVE: Over 300 MPs from 25 opposition parties will protest against the alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

INDIA bloc MPs
INDIA bloc MPs Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The INDIA bloc MPs will march from the Parliament to the Election Commission's office today to mark their protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter chori" (vote theft) during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. More than 300 MPs from 25 Opposition parties will participate in this march led by Congress. However, the Delhi Police said that no permission has been sought so far for the proposed march by the INDIA bloc leaders. Earlier on Thursday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi made explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through collusion between the BJP and the EC, as he cited an analysis in a constituency in Karnataka and said it was "a crime against the Constitution".

Follow for all the Live updates.

 

Live updates :'Vote Chori' row LIVE updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:14 AM (IST)Aug 11, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Security heightened ahead of INDIA bloc march

    Security has been heightened and barricades have been put up outside the Transport Bhawan as the INDIA Bloc leaders are set to stage a march from the Parliament to the Election Commission of India to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

     

     

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Aug 11, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Security tight at Kartavya Path

    INDIA bloc leaders and MPs are set to take out a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission office over the alleged 'poll fraud' issue. Visuals of security arrangements from Kartavya Path.

  • 9:10 AM (IST)Aug 11, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress MP moves adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'allegations of vote chori'

     Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'allegations of "Vote Chori" and Electoral Fraud in Mahadevapura, Karnataka'

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Aug 11, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Which parties will participate in protest march?

    Over 300 MPs from 25 opposition parties are set to participate in a protest march on Monday, starting at 11:30 am from Parliament’s Makar Dwar. Parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC, DMK, AAP, Left parties, RJD, NCP(SP), Shiv Sena (UBT) and National Conference are expected to join. Although initiated by the INDIA bloc, the rally will be held without the alliance's official banner to enable the participation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which exited the coalition last month but continues to hold 12 seats in Parliament.

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Aug 11, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    No permission sought for INDIA bloc: Delhi Police

    According to Delhi Police, no permission has been sought so far for the proposed march by the INDIA bloc from Parliament to the Election Commission.

    (Input: Kumar Sonu)

  • 9:01 AM (IST)Aug 11, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Barricades put up outside Election Commission office

    Barricades have been put up outside the Election Commission of India as the INDIA bloc leaders are set to stage a march from the Parliament to the Election Commission to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

  • 9:00 AM (IST)Aug 11, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    INDIA bloc leaders to march to Election Commission over 'vote chori'

    MPs of more than 25 parties of Opposition will hold a march from the Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in Delhi today over "vote theft" claims. The march will be from Makar Dwar in Parliament to Nirvachan Sadan (Election Commission), New Delhi via Transport Bhawan at 11:30 am.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Election Commission INDIA Alliance Protest Congress AAP Tmc RJD Rahul Gandhi Mallikarjun Kharge Parliament
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\