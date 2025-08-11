Live 'Vote Chori' row: INDIA bloc MPs to march from Parliament to EC, police say 'no permission granted' INDIA bloc protest LIVE: Over 300 MPs from 25 opposition parties will protest against the alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

New Delhi:

The INDIA bloc MPs will march from the Parliament to the Election Commission's office today to mark their protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter chori" (vote theft) during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. More than 300 MPs from 25 Opposition parties will participate in this march led by Congress. However, the Delhi Police said that no permission has been sought so far for the proposed march by the INDIA bloc leaders. Earlier on Thursday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi made explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through collusion between the BJP and the EC, as he cited an analysis in a constituency in Karnataka and said it was "a crime against the Constitution".

Follow for all the Live updates.