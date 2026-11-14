'Vote chor, gaddi chhod': Italian politician's slogans at Congress event in Telangana draw BJP's ire

The two-day Bharat Summit hosted by the Congress-led Telangana government beginning Saturday triggered a controversy after an Italian politician raised slogans against the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, renewing the 'vote chori' allegations and claiming that the democracy is under threat in India.

Giacomo Filibeck, Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), attended the event and addressed the gathering in presence of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and other senior leaders of the party. He raised slogans such as 'vote chor, gaddi chhod', catching everyone off guard.

He also applauded the Congress and said the grand old party is fighting to protect the democratic foundation in India which it had built years ago, adding it has support from people everywhere.

Later, Filibeck told news agency ANI that international gatherings and conferences were important to draw global attention to challenges concerning democracy in India.

"Democracy is under attack in India, and we need to defend it. And the best way to defend it is to stand by Raul Gandhi and the Indian Congress Party. Together with the Indian Congress Party and many other players around the globe, we are part of a progressive alliance, political movements that believe in values like social justice, climate justice, human rights, and true democracy," he said.

Filibeck's remarks draw BJP's ire

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has targeted the Congress over Filibeck's reaction, accusing Rahul Gandhi of becoming a "puppet of foreign powers". BJP's national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged Gandhi wants instability in India, and is working on instructions of George Sorors.

Further, Bhandari alleged Gandhi of working against India's democracy and seeking foreign involvement in its domestic affairs.

"Rahul Gandhi wants Regime Change with Foreign help!" Bhandari said on X. "Rahul Gandhi is no longer LOP; he is behaving as a puppet of Foreign powers wanting instability in India! Congress is anti-India!"

Who is Giacomo Filibeck?

Born in 1978 in Rome, Filibeck is an Italian politician, who serves as the Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists (PES). It is a major political group in Europe that represents social democratic and socialist parties.

Previously, he served as the President of the European Youth Forum from 2002 to 2009. Besides, he was also the President of the Youth Convention on the Future of Europe from 2002 to 2004. He joined the international department of Partito Democratico in Italy in 2010.

In 2013, he became the chair of Partito Democratico's foreign policy forum. From 2014 to 2015, he also served as the director of the international relations office of the Italian Ministry of Agriculture.

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