Volvo bus crashes into truck, falls from Poguru bridge in Andhra Pradesh; 40 injured

Anantapur:

A major road accident took place in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district after a private Volvo bus collided with an Eicher truck and plunged off the Poguru bridge. Around 40 passengers were injured in the accident, while the condition of 10 injured passengers is reported to be critical.

According to the information available, both the bus and the truck fell from the bridge following the collision. The impact was severe, leaving both vehicles badly damaged. The accident triggered panic at the spot, with cries for help heard as passengers were trapped inside the bus.

How did the accident happen?

The accident occurred when the private Volvo bus collided with an Eicher truck. Following the collision, the bus reportedly lost control and fell from the Poguru bridge. The truck also fell from the bridge during the accident. The impact left both vehicles severely damaged, while several passengers sustained injuries.

The exact reason behind the collision is yet to be established. Police have registered a case and started an investigation to determine how the accident took place.

Around 40 passengers injured

The accident left around 40 people injured. Soon after the collision, local residents and police personnel reached the spot and began rescue operations. The injured passengers were pulled out of the damaged bus with the help of locals and police. They were subsequently taken to Pamidi Government Hospital for medical treatment.

Those who suffered serious injuries were later referred to Anantapur Government Hospital for further treatment. Around 10 passengers are reported to be in critical condition.

Bus driver trapped inside vehicle

The bus driver was among those seriously affected in the accident and became trapped inside the damaged vehicle. Police used a JCB machine to rescue the driver. The rescue operation reportedly took considerable effort as the driver was badly stuck inside the bus.

After a prolonged operation, the driver was pulled out of the vehicle and taken for medical treatment. He is reportedly suffering from a serious injury to his leg.

Police and local officials reach the spot

Following the accident, a large number of people gathered at the site. Police and local officials reached the location soon after receiving information about the crash. Eyewitnesses described the accident as severe, saying panic broke out after the bus and truck collided and fell from the bridge. Rescue efforts were immediately launched to ensure that passengers trapped inside the bus could be brought out safely.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals as emergency response teams continued operations at the site.

Investigation underway

Police have registered a case in connection with the accident and begun investigating the circumstances that led to the collision. Officials are gathering information to establish the exact cause of the crash. At present, the available information does not establish whether the accident was caused by speeding, driver error, road conditions or another factor.

The focus remains on providing medical treatment to the injured passengers and determining how the Volvo bus and Eicher truck collided before falling from the Poguru bridge.

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