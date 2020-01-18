Image Source : ANI Voice and SMS facilities to be restored on all local prepaid sim cards across J&K

The voice and SMS facilities shall be restored on all local prepaid sim cards across Jammu and Kashmir. However, mobile internet shall remain suspended in Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Srinagar, Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama.

Jammu & Kashmir Principal Secretary, Rohit Kansal said: "After a careful review, the competent authority has ordered today that voice & SMS facilities shall be restored on all local prepaid sim cards across J&K."

2G mobile data on postpaid mobile for accessing whitelisted websites shall be allowed in all 10 districts of Jammu and Kupwara, Bandipora in Kashmir division.

More to follow.