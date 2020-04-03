Strict action should be taken against those attacking, misbehaving with doctors, others on duty: VK Singh

Image Source : INDIA TV Strict action should be taken against those attacking, misbehaving with doctors, others on COVID-19 duty, said MoS VK Singh

Ghaziabad MP and MoS for Road Transport and Highways, General VK Singh in a conversation with India TV on Friday lashed out at those attacking, misbehaving with doctors, others on COVID-19 duty saying strict action should be taken against such people. He said that anyone who is creating hurdles for those who are working in such hard times including doctors, nurses, all others irrespective of whether they are religious preachers should be dealt strictly. VK Singh further said that if they are not following rules then the country has laws to deal with such people.

On Tablighi Jamaat's episode following which coronavirus cases in the country have witnessed a sharp rise, VK Singh said that we were hoping that the situation during COVID-19 pandemic was getting under control but then Tablighi Jamaat incident exploded following which coronavirus cases in the country has surged. However, he added that the situation will come under control and urged people to remain strong and together fight this crisis.

VK Singh said that the way the doctors and all others are putting up a fight against COVID-19, he believes the situation will soon be under control if not in 21 days then may be after some more days. VK Singh on whether the lockdown will be extended said that let us monitor the situation and it will be after 5-7 days when the government will discuss on the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Ghaziabad MP also lashed out on Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi who slammed Centre for an unplanned lockdown and said some are used to pin-point mistakes and just don't want to do their own work. VK Singh concluded by urging people to follow lockdown rules and stay at home.