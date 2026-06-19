Vivek Agrawal named Vice President of Financial Action Task Force: Know all about him

New Delhi:

In a significant achievement for India, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday selected Vivek Agrawal as its next Vice President for the 2026-27 term. He will assume the role on July 1, 2026. Vivek Agrawal currently serves as Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and has previously led the Indian delegation to the FATF. With his appointment, India has secured a significant position in the global fight against money laundering and terror financing.

Major win for India in FATF, says MEA

The MEA said in a statement, “Major win for India in FATF! Shri Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Government of India, has been elected the Vice President of the Financial Action Task Force. As India continues to champion a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, this leadership role reinforces our relentless focus on combating global terrorist financing networks and dismantling illicit financial systems. His profound expertise as the former Head of India's FATF delegation and former Director of FIU-IND will advance FATF's mandate to secure financial integrity.”

Ministry of Culture calls it 'landmark appointment'

The Ministry of Culture said on X: "This landmark appointment places an Indian official at the helm of the premier global body standardising the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing. It reflects the immense trust and credibility India has built across more than 200 jurisdictions, highlighting the nation's proactive role in shaping global policy on emerging risks like digital payments and virtual assets."

Know about FATF and its role

The FATF is the premier international body that monitors money laundering and terrorist financing worldwide. His appointment is being viewed as a reflection of India's growing global stature. Delegates from across the FATF’s Global Network of more than 200 jurisdictions and observers gathered in Paris from 17 – 19 June to discuss evolving threats to global financial integrity and security. The Plenary adopted reports of Canada and Türkiye under the new round of mutual evaluations.

The FATF removed Algeria and Namibia from its list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring following successful on-site visits and updated its statements on jurisdictions under increased monitoring, as well as statements on jurisdictions subject to a call for action.

Know all about Vivek Agrawal

Vivek Aggarwal has held several key positions in the Government of India, Government of Punjab and the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

In April 2025, he was appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

Prior to this, he served as Additional Secretary in the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, where he also held the additional responsibility of Director, Financial Intelligence Unit – India (FIU-IND).

Earlier, he served as Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and as Joint Secretary in the same department.

In 2025, Aggarwal was promoted to the Chief Secretary grade within the Madhya Pradesh cadre, reflecting his seniority and distinguished administrative career.

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