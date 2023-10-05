'The Vaccine War': Vivek Agnihotri heaps praise on PM Modi for lauding scientists' efforts in making vaccines

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri (L) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledging the contribution of Indian scientists, especially women scientists in making the indigenous vaccine. This comes after PM Modi praised the makers of the movie 'The Vaccine War' during his public address in Rajasthan."Women scientists called and got emotional. 'First time a PM praised Virologists," The Vaccine War director stated quoting women scientists.

Speaking at a rally in Jodhpur, the Prime Minister recalled the hard work of scientists in making vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. "A movie has released recently named 'The Vaccine War'. The film outlays the hard work of our scientists, including the women scientists, during the COVID. Every Indian is filled with pride after seeing this movie," he added. The Prime Minister also hailed the makers of the film for making such a movie.

PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Rajasthan

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple projects worth Rs 5,000 crore in poll-bound Rajasthan and asserted that they will lead to further development of the state. He laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects in sectors like road, rail, aviation, health and higher education. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of a 350-bedded trauma centre and critical care hospital block at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences as well as seven critical care blocks under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to be developed across the state.

'The Vaccine War'

It should be mentioned here that 'The Vaccine War' movie was released on September 28. The medical science film follows the challenges faced by Indian scientists while developing Covaxin after the COVID-19 pandemic hit India. The film is based on the struggles at the Indian Council of Medical Research. Earlier in August, the makers conducted special screenings of The Vaccine War in the US under the India for Humanity Tour.

