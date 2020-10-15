Image Source : TWITTER @AIRVISTARA International flights: Vistara to fly Delhi-London daily from December 1

Vistara on Thursday said that it will increase the frequency of its Delhi-London flights from November 21. In a press release, Vistara said the airline will operate five flights a week on the Delhi-London route from November 21, instead of four a week being operated currently, and will operate a daily flight between Delhi and London with effect from December 1.

"The increase in frequency demonstrates our success on the Delhi-London route, its importance in our network, and the steady demand for a world-class, full-service carrier from India," said Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara.

Vistara is operating these flights as part of the bilateral air bubble arrangement formed between India and the UK.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since July, India has established separate bilateral air bubbles with 17 countries, including the UK.

In an air bubble agreement, airlines of both the countries can operate special passenger flights to each other's territories under certain restrictions.

(With PTI inputs)

