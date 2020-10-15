International flights: Vistara to fly Delhi-London daily from December 1

Thursday, October 15, 2020
     
Vistara will operate a daily flight between Delhi and London with effect from December 1. The airline currently operates four flights a week between the two cities. It will increase the frequency of five weekly flights from November 21.

October 15, 2020
Image Source : TWITTER @AIRVISTARA

Vistara on Thursday said that it will increase the frequency of its Delhi-London flights from November 21. In a press release, Vistara said the airline will operate five flights a week on the Delhi-London route from November 21, instead of four a week being operated currently, and will operate a daily flight between Delhi and London with effect from December 1. 

"The increase in frequency demonstrates our success on the Delhi-London route, its importance in our network, and the steady demand for a world-class, full-service carrier from India," said Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara.

Vistara is operating these flights as part of the bilateral air bubble arrangement formed between India and the UK.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since July, India has established separate bilateral air bubbles with 17 countries, including the UK.

In an air bubble agreement, airlines of both the countries can operate special passenger flights to each other's territories under certain restrictions.

(With PTI inputs)

