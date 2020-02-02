Vishwa Hindu Parishad against use of govt funds in Ayodhya temple

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has said the trust that will build the Ram temple in Ayodhya should not be a government trust and the government funds should not be used in its construction. It should be built as per the model, favoured by the society, said VHP Secretary-General Milind Parande in a statement, here on Sunday.

As per the November 9 Supreme Court judgement, the government must set up a trust within three months to build the temple.

"Cutting and chiseling of stone for building the temple are continuing in Ayodhya for the last 27 years. The work is near completion," he said and added, the temple should be built with these stones.

"We believe the faith and spirit of the Hindu society will be respected by the central government," Parande said.

The VHP statement comes at a time when the government is set to implement the Supreme Court order.

The VHP also plans to organise 'Ramotsav' chariot yatras from March 25 to April 8 across the country. The dates coincide with the Hindu New Year and Hanuman Jayanti, respectively.

