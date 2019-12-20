Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of Pejavara Mutt critical, put on ventilator

Image Source : PTI Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of Pejavara Mutt critical

Head of Pejavara Mutt, one among the 'Ashta' Mutts of Udupi, Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji has been admitted to the hospital and is in critical condition. Swamiji has been put on ventilator support.

The 88-year-old pontiff is being treated for extensive Pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment, Kasturba Hospital, where he was admitted, said in a statement on Friday.

"He is currently serious and connected to a ventilator", it said.

He was brought to the hospital with complaints of difficulty in breathing at around five am on Friday from a private hospital, the statement added.