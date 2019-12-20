Friday, December 20, 2019
     
Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of Pejavara Mutt critical, put on ventilator

The 88-year-old pontiff, Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji is being treated for extensive Pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment, Kasturba Hospital, where he was admitted, said in a statement on Friday.

New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2019 12:45 IST
Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of Pejavara Mutt critical
Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of Pejavara Mutt critical

Head of Pejavara Mutt, one among the 'Ashta' Mutts of Udupi, Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji has been admitted to the hospital and is in critical condition. Swamiji has been put on ventilator support.

The 88-year-old pontiff is being treated for extensive Pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment, Kasturba Hospital, where he was admitted, said in a statement on Friday.

"He is currently serious and connected to a ventilator", it said.

He was brought to the hospital with complaints of difficulty in breathing at around five am on Friday from a private hospital, the statement added. 

