Vishakha Tripathi, daughter of spiritual leader Kripalu Maharaj dies in accident on Yamuna Expressway

Spiritual leader Kripalu Maharaj and his daughter Vishakha Tripathi

Vishakha Tripathi, daughter of spiritual leader Kripalu Maharaj died in a fatal road accident on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday. The daughter of spiritual leader Kripalu Maharaj was killed after a truck rammed into her car here, police said.

Vishakha Tripathi (75) along with her two sisters and five others was travelling to Delhi from Vrindavan via Yamuna Expressway, in two cars when the accident occurred. They had a plan to travel to Singapore.

According to police, a canter driver hit both cars in the Dankaur area on Sunday morning. Eight people including Maharaj's three daughters were seriously injured in the accident.

A police spokesperson said, the victims were admitted to hospitals in Noida and Delhi for treatment, where Vishakha Tripathi died. Seven other people, including the deceased's sisters, Krishna Tripathi and Shyama Tripathi, were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem. Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat in a condolence message said that it is with great sorrow that it has to be informed that the President of Bhakti Dham, Dr Vishakha Tripathi has unfortunately passed away and her last rites will be performed in Vrindavan.