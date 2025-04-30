Seven dead, four injured after platform collapses during Chandanotsavam festival in Visakhapatnam Rescue efforts were immediately launched, with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reaching at the site.

Visakhapatnam:

In a tragic incident, at least seven devoteed lost their lives and four others sustained injuries during the Chandanotsavam festival at the renowned Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district. The incident occurred after a 20-foot-long platform suddenly collapsed during the festival.

Rescue efforts were immediately launched, with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reaching at the site. As per officials, their search and rescue operations are currently underway as they comb through the debris to ensure no one else is trapped.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha also reached the temple premises along with the state's Disaster Management team to oversee the ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

More details to be added.