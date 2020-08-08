Fire breaks out in fishing boat near harbour in Visakhapatnam

Saturday, August 08, 2020
     
A fire broke out on Saturday in a fishing boat in the sea a short distance from Visakhapatnam fishing harbour.

India TV News Desk
Visakhapatnam Updated on: August 08, 2020 18:14 IST
Image Source : ANI

A fire broke out on Saturday in a fishing boat in the sea a short distance from Visakhapatnam fishing harbour. Plumes of smoke were seen for miles as the fire gutted the boat in the sea. 

Andhra Pradesh Harbour Police Station said that the boat caught fire due to technical fault. However, no casualties reported yet. 

The Visakhapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Suresh Babu said, "A police inspector has inspected the boat. All fishermen are safe."

