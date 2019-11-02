Visakha Express leaves behind bogies, goes ahead with just AC coaches

Image Source : ANI Visakha Express rolls with AC coaches, leaves behind other bogies

A major train mishap was averted after a few bogies of the Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express got detached from its engine in Odisha on Saturday.

The incident occurred minutes after the train left the Balugaon railway station in Khurda district. The engine rolled with the AC coaches and left behind all the other bogies. Fortunately, no passenger was injured in the incident.

The train was on its way from Bhubaneswar when the bogies decoupled from the engine.

"The train decoupled between the AC 2-tier and the S-1 coach. It appears that there was a defect in a particular locking arrangement joining the two coaches. After recouping, the train resumed service at around 11 a.m.," the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.

The train went through several periodic checks after the incident. It will be checked again at Brahmapur and Visakhapatnam. The train is being escorted by coach repairing staff, ECoR added.

