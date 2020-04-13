Image Source : FILE Visa, e-visa of stranded foreigners due to COVID-19 extended till April 30

The government on Monday extended on the gratis basis the regular visa and e-visa of foreign nationals who are stranded in India due to COVID-19 till April 30, the Home Ministry said. The foreign nationals are stranded in the country due to the 21-day lockdown announced on March 24 to curb the spread of the disease.

"Regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation, of such foreign nationals who have been stranded in India because of spread of COVID-19 in many parts of the world, and due to consequent travel restrictions imposed by Indian authorities and whose visas have expired or would be expiring during February 1 (Midnight) to April 30 (Midnight), would be extended till April 30 (Midnight) on GRATIS basis, after making online application by the foreigner," a home ministry statement said.

