Rahul Gandhi comes out in support of Virat Kohli after rape threats to his daughter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come out in support of Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, whose 9-month old daughter received rape threats allegedly for supporting Mohammad Shami, saying those giving threats are filled with hate.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Dear Virat... these people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team."

Earlier, the Delhi Commission for Women sent a notice to the Delhi police and said it has taken suo moto congnizance of media reports of threat given to the family of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

The Delhi Women's panel sent a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber).

The notice stated that it has been reported that online threats are being given to rape the nine-month-old girl child of Virat Kohli since the team's defeat in a India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Mohammad Shami who was targeted for his religion by online trolls," said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.

"This is a very serious matter and attracts immediate action," she said.

In view of this, the women's commission has asked the Delhi Police to submit the copy of FIR registered in the matter and sought details of accused identified and arrested in the matter.

The commission has also asked for information about the details of steps taken by the Delhi Police to arrest the accused.

The DCW chief has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by November 6," Maliwal added.

