Virar hospital fire: Maharashtra governor condoles death of patients

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said he was extremely saddened to know about the death of some COVID-19 patients in a fire at a private hospital in Palghar district early on Friday. Thirteen coronavirus patients died in the blaze at Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar. The fire broke out in the ICU on the second floor of the four-storeyed facility shortly after 3 am, officials said.

In a message, the governor said, "I was extremely saddened to learn about the news of the death of a few coronavirus patients in the fire at the ICU of a private hospital in Virar earlier today. I convey my deepest condolences to the families of the unfortunate victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured patients." Meanwhile, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis demanded an in-depth inquiry and strong action against the people responsible for the incident.

"One more devastating incident. Deeply pained to know about the loss of lives in Virar COVID hospital ICU fire. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing speedy recovery to injured COVID-19 patients," he tweeted. "We demand an in-depth inquiry and strong action against those responsible," the former state chief minister said in another tweet.

