On video, snake climbs on top of woman sleeping in field; netizens amazed

Viral: A video was recently shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, which showed a woman resting on a cot peacefully while a cobra was alight on her back. The video clearly shows the woman sleeping and the snake roosting on her back, while she remained still, and eventually called out for help.

Susanta Nanda captioned the astonishing video clip, "When this happens, what would be your reaction??" In the footage, it's visible that while the woman did not move the snake eventually slithered away after a few minutes without causing her any harm. The video has been surfacing over the internet and has gained almost 34,000 views and nearly 1,000 likes.

One user wrote, "I would have reacted the same way as the woman there doing... Silently chanting shiva's name! This video is proof that faith in God gives strength to face the tough times in life." Another said, "Best reaction wud be 'Not to react at all". Another person added, "As far as I know snakes are more afraid of humans than humans are of snakes. I think they will not attack unless they sense a hostile attitude so if possible humans should quietly move away or keep still."

"That lady did well! Of course, drenched in fear but did not panic, didn't threaten the snake in any way ..needs patience ..any sign of threat, the snake would have gone for a Lil," commented someone else.

However, the location of the incident is still not known.

