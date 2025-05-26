VIP security for Jyoti Malhotra in Pakistan? New video shows men armed with AK-47 rifles escorting YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber and travel vlogger from Haryana's Hisar, was arrested on charges of espionage by intelligence agencies and security forces.

New Delhi:

New revelations continue to surface daily about YouTuber and travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested on espionage charges by intelligence agencies and security forces. In the latest shocking development, a video shows her being accompanied by at least six armed men wielding AK-47 rifles as she walked through Anarkali Bazaar in Lahore, Pakistan.

The new video of the YouTuber has sparked fresh speculation about her ties with Pakistan.

VIP security cover to Jyoti Malhotra in Pakistan?

In the video, shot by a Scottish YouTuber at a public location in Pakistan, Jyoti is seen moving with a group of six to seven men believed to be Pakistani security personnel. Dressed in semi-formal attire and visibly carrying weapons such as AK-47s, these men appear to be providing her with a VIP-style security cover.

In the video, the Scottish YouTuber was also shocked, commenting that he didn’t expect such heavy security for someone who seemed to be just an ordinary YouTuber.

Callum Mill, a Scottish YouTuber who runs the channel Callum Abroad, visited Pakistan in March. During his trip to Lahore's Anarkali Bazar, he filmed a video in which several individuals are seen carrying guns and wearing jackets labeled 'No Fear.' Shortly after, Jyoti Malhotra appears in the frame, also filming content. Callum introduces himself, and Jyoti asks if it's his first time in Pakistan. He responds, "No, five times." She then inquires if he has visited India and introduces herself as being from India. When Callum asks for her opinion on Pakistani hospitality, Jyoti replies, "It’s great."

As Jyoti continues walking, Callum realises that the armed men are accompanying her. In the video, he comments, "She's the one with the guys, with all the security. I don't know why, what's the need for all the guns? Look at all the guns she has got surrounding her. There are six gunmen surrounding her." The footage also shows a few other individuals who appear to be tourists accompanying Jyoti Malhotra.

New video sparks fresh questions over Jyoti Malhotra's Pakistan links

The clip has triggered a wave of questions: Is Jyoti Malhotra merely a travel vlogger, or is there something more to her presence in Pakistan? Why would a non-political, non-celebrity figure require such a high level of security?

Doubts are also being raised over whether these armed individuals are official personnel from Pakistani agencies or private security hired just for show.

