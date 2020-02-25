Violent protester who opened fire at police identified as Shahrukh, detained by Delhi Police

Image Source : PTI Violent protester who opened fire at police identified as Shahrukh, arrested by Delhi Police

The protester who opened fire at the police on Monday, February 24, during the clashes between the pro and anti-CAA protesters, has been identified as Shahrukh. As per reports, Shahrukh has been detained by the Delhi Police and has been charged with firing 8 rounds at Northeast Delhi's violent protests on Monday.

A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.

This is the second day of clashes in the city where US President Donald Trump arrived on Monday evening on the main leg of his India visit.

Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge as clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA groups at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Security personnel conducted flag marches and prohibitory orders were clamped to bring the situation under control.

However, sporadic clashes continued late into the night in Maujpur and other areas.

Ratan Lal (42), a head constable attached to the office of the ACP Gokalpuri, died after he sustained injuries during stone pelting at Gokalpuri.

Three other civilian succumbed to injuries in the clashes, a Delhi government official said, adding 50 people with injuries had come to hospital for treatment.

At least 11 police personnel, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara, Amit Sharma and ACP (Gokalpuri) Anuj Kumar were injured while trying to quell the protests. Two CRPF police personnel were also injured, sources said.