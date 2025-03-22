Vinod Kumar Shukla, 88, selected for 59th Jnanpith Award, says he 'never expected it' | Video Eminent Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla, 88, has been selected for the 59th Jnanpith Award, becoming the first author from Chhattisgarh to receive India's highest literary honour. A celebrated poet, short story writer, and essayist, Shukla is the 12th Hindi writer to be conferred the award.

Eminent Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla has been chosen for the 59th Jnanpith Award, India's highest literary honour. The 88-year-old poet, short story writer and essayist will be the first author from Chhattisgarh to receive the prestigious award. Shukla is regarded as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary Hindi literature. He is the 12th Hindi writer to win the award, which carries a cash prize of ₹11 lakh, a bronze Saraswati statue, and a citation.

Reacting to the news, a visibly moved Shukla said, "This is a very big award. I never thought I would receive it. I never really paid attention to awards. People would often tell me in conversation that I deserved the Jnanpith, but I could never find the right words to respond." Despite his age, the veteran writer said he continues to write, especially for children. "Writing is not a small task. If you are writing, keep writing. Have confidence in yourself. And if others offer feedback after your work is published, pay attention to it too," he said, offering advice to younger writers.

His name was finalised by the Jnanpith Selection Committee at a meeting chaired by writer and former Jnanpith awardee Pratibha Ray. In a statement, the committee said the award was being given for Shukla’s "outstanding contribution to Hindi literature, creativity, and a distinctive writing style." Other committee members present at the meeting included Madhav Kaushik, Damodar Mauzo, Prabha Varma, Anamika, A Krishna Rao, Prafful Shiledar, Janki Prasad Sharma and Jnanpith director Madhusudan Anand.

Known for his evocative prose and poetic sensibilities, Shukla was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1999 for his acclaimed work Deewar Mein Ek Khirkee Rehti Thi. His other significant works include the novel Naukar Ki Kameez (1979), which was later adapted into a film by filmmaker Mani Kaul, and the poetry collection Sab Kuch Hona Bacha Rahega (1992).

Instituted in 1961, the Jnanpith Award was first given to Malayalam poet G Sankara Kurup in 1965 for his anthology Odakkuzhal. The award is given only to Indian authors for their contribution to literature in any of the languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.