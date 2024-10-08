Vinesh Phogat from Julana is leading in early trends in Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vinesh Phoghat

Wrestler-turned-politician and Congress candidate for Haryana Assembly polls Vinesh Phogat in the early trends of counting of Haryans Assembly elections was leading. The counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements.

Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. However, the BJP has claimed it will return to power for a third consecutive term in Haryana. The key parties in the fray are the BJP, the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most seats will see a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.

A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women, are in the fray on Haryana's 90 constituencies which voted in a single phase on October 5.