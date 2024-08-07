TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee demands Bharat Ratna or Rajya Sabha berth for wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee (L) and wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

The disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics has sparked a heated debate, not only on the sporting front but also in the political arena. Phogat's disqualification, which occurred just hours before her much-anticipated gold medal match, has led to a wave of reactions from various quarters. On Wednesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee weighed in on the issue, urging a unified approach between the Union government and Opposition parties. He emphasised the importance of acknowledging Phogat's significant contributions to Indian sports, suggesting that her achievements should not be overshadowed by the recent controversy.

Banerjee proposed that Phogat should either be awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country, or be offered a President-nominated berth in the Rajya Sabha. The GOVERNMENT and OPPOSITION should find a way to form a consensus and either award VINESH PHOGAT the BHARAT RATNA or nominate her to a PRESIDENT-NOMINATED RS SEAT, acknowledging the extraordinary mettle she has demonstrated. This is the least we can do for her, considering the immense struggle she has faced. No MEDAL can fully reflect her true METTLE (sic)," he wrote in a post on X.

TMC demands Justice for Vinesh Phogat

The Trinamool Congress also issued a message on its X handle complementing the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs for taking a firm stand demanding justice for Phogat. “We’re devastated by @Phogat-Vinesh’s disqualification on flimsy technical grounds! The Indian Olympic Association must step up and contest this injustice. INDIA bloc MPs took a firm stand, staging a protest outside the Parliament to demand justice for her,” the post read.

'It's part of the game': Vinesh Phogat

On the morning of her gold medal bout in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling category, Vinesh failed to meet the weight requirement, missing the mark by a mere 100 grams. This setback came as a devastating blow, especially considering her strong chances of securing the gold medal. Despite the crushing disappointment, Vinesh exhibited remarkable courage and resilience. When Indian national coaches Virender Dahiya and Manjeet Rani met with the determined wrestler, she maintained a brave front. "It's part of the game," a brave Vnesh Phogat told the Indian coaches, as reported by PTI.

