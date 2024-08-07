'Vinesh Phogat has shown courage': Tharoor, others rally support behind disqualified wrestler at Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vinesh Phogat

Following the disheartening news of wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics, many leaders including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh and AAP leader Sanjay Singh have come in support of her. In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final here, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

Congress leader termed the development disappointing and said, "Vinesh's triumph up to this point has been hugely impressive. She has shown courage, ability and a tremendous amount of determination...For me, she has won our hearts. I am very disappointed with this news about her technical disqualification. I don't know how such a thing could have happened, whether our coaches were found wanting in terms of ensuring all the rights rules and limits to adhere to. To me, the sad thing is that all her efforts did not get the reward that she deserved..."

Calling it as country's loss BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh also said, "It is a loss for the country. The Federation will take this into consideration and see what can be done."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "This is not an insult to Vinesh but to the country. She was going to create history in the whole world, declaring her 100 grams overweight and disqualifying her is a grave injustice. The whole country stands with Vinesh, the Indian government should intervene immediately, if the matter is not accepted then boycott the Olympics."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded an investigation. "There should be a thorough investigation into the technical reasons behind the discussion about Vinesh Phogat not being able to play in the final and it should be ensured what is the truth and the real reason behind it," he said.

PM Modi lauds Vinesh

In a heartfelt message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded wrestler Vinesh Phogat, calling her "India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian." Despite a recent setback, PM Modi expressed his unwavering support and admiration for Phogat's resilience. "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomize resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," the Prime Minister posted.

Congress

Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "We are asking for an explanation from the government on what has happened. It's a very sad moment. We are very proud of her. The whole country is proud of her."

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said, "We were waiting for her to win the gold medal. The whole country is shocked by this news. Vinesh was, is and will remain a champion in the eyes of the country. She worked hard and brought glory to the country by reaching the finals... Her weight was correct in all three bouts yesterday, so she should be considered for at least the silver medal. Indian Olympic Association should raise this matter with the Olympic Association ..."

Jayant Chaudhary

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary said, "We are deeply saddened. She has worked really hard to reach there... the whole nation is with her. The Government of India is giving priority to it and PM Modi has taken cognizance of it and whatever appeal process is there will be done."