India TV appoints Vinay Maheshwari as Group CEO

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2022 11:48 IST
As part of its strategic transformation process, India’s premier news channel India TV has announced the appointment of Vinay Maheshwari as its Group CEO (Chief Executive Officer). He will be leading strategic initiatives in both broadcast and digital media to take India TV’s brand and businesses to the next level.

Maheshwari is a highly seasoned professional with more than 17 years of experience in the media industry. Before joining India TV, he was Executive Director & CEO of Sakshi Media Group.

In his previous stints with Indian and global organizations, Maheshwari was responsible for strategy, sales, marketing, distribution, brand and P&L management. He also played key leadership roles in HT Media and Dainik Bhaskar groups.

Commenting on Vinay Maheshwari’s appointment, India TV Managing Director Ritu Dhawan said, “I am glad to have Vinay on board. We feel there is a great match between his execution-focused mindset and our company’s core values. We are sure that his thought leadership and capabilities, combined with India TV’s enduring legacy as the nation’s premier news channel, will greatly enable the organization in its journey towards higher growth and expansion”.

