Video: MP cop slaps Vikas Dubey post arrest

Vikas Dubey, the perpetrator of the 'Kanpur Kand', has been arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police from Ujjain's Mahakal temple. While the police were in the process of taking him to a safe 'undisclosed' place, Dubey would not keep quiet and kept shouting -- 'Mai hun Vikas Dubey, Kanpur wala'. This resulted in him being slapped by a policeman.

Watch the video of the slap

VIDEO: After being arrested, Vikas Dubey shouts "Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala", only to get a tight slap from MP cop#VikasDubey #VikasDubeyArrested #KanpurEncounter pic.twitter.com/13hZpCe30R — India TV (@indiatvnews) July 9, 2020

Vikas Dubey had been on the run ever since the Kanpur encounter which led to the death of 8 policemen. Large scale manhunt was launched by the police which led to him fleeing from UP and finally being arrested in Ujjain this morning.

