Shoot him wherever he is, don't show any mercy: Gangster Vikas Dubey's mother asks police

"Shoot him wherever he is," the angry mother of gangster Vikas Dubey said on Saturday, a day after his henchmen killed eight policemen in an ambush when they came to arrest him from his hideout in a village near Kanpur. Dubey has at least 60 cases against him including murder and attempt to murder.It is possible that Dubey may have fled to Nepal or taken shelter in a neighbouring state, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were shot dead by the members of Vikas Dubey gang in Kanpur on Friday.During the encounter, two criminals were shot dead by the police.

Dubey was named as an accused in the murder of Santosh Shukla, a minister of state-rank BJP leader, inside a police statiion in 2001 but was acquitted.

His mother, angry over the brutal killing of the police personnel, asked police to show no mercy to her son. "Maar daalo unko, jahaan rahe maar dalo (He should be gunned down wherever he is found.

The policemen who attained martyrdom in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur on Friday are Dy SP Devendra Mishra (54), Bilhaur circle officer, Shivrajpur police station's SHO Mahesh Kumar Yadav (42), SIs Anoop Kumar Singh (32) and Nebu Lal (48) and constables Jitendra Pal (26), Sultan Singh (34), Bablu Kumar (23) and Rahul Kumar (24).

