Vikas Dubey's mother Sarla Dubey disowns gangster son, says won't participate in last rites

Image Source : PTI Gangster Vikas Dubey, prime accused in the killing of 8 policemen in the Kanpur encounter case, killed in an encounter. In photo: Vikas Dubey after he was arrested on Thursday in Ujjain.

Vikas Dubey, prime accused in the killing of 8 police personnel, was killed in an encounter today. The incident took place when the gangster was being brought back from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain -- where he was arrested on Thursday -- to Kanpur. Cops say Vikas Dubey tried to escape when UP STF's car carrying him overturned, it was when he was injured in the encounter. The gangster was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead.

As one of UP's most wanted criminal has been killed in an encounter, Vikas Dubey's mother Sarla Dubey, on being asked by police whether she wanted to go to Kanpur, said, "she doesn't want to go to Kanpur, adding she has no relation with Vikas Dubey" (Mera koi sambandh nahi hai uska).

The SUV met with an accident at Bhaunti in Kanpur district, overturning on an isolated stretch of the road which was slippery after the rains, police claimed.

They said the gangster snatched a pistol from one of the four policemen injured in the accident and was shot when he opened fire while trying to flee, an account of events being questioned by opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh.

Dubey was the sixth man to die in a police encounter after the ambush he allegedly masterminded in Kanpur’s Bikru village past midnight on July 2, killing eight policemen who had come to arrest him.

Madhya Pradesh police arrested Vikas Dubey outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was handed over to an Uttar Pradesh police late in the evening.

Kanpur Range Inspector General Mohit Agarwal said Dubey tried to flee from the car with an injured inspector's pistol.

He was chased and surrounded by policemen and was asked to surrender. When he started firing, police opened fire in self-defence, Kanpur police said.

A press release said he was immediately taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

Kanpur Range Additional Director General J N Singh said the extent of the injuries suffered by Dubey will be known after the post-mortem examination. A doctor told reporters that he suffered bullet injuries in the chest.

Two of the injured policemen also were hit by bullets, one of them in the arm and another in the hand, he said. Opposition parties targeted the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh after the encounter.

