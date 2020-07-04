UP Police suspends police official accused of tipping off gangster Vikas Dubey

Image Source : PTI (FILE) UP Police suspends police official accused of tipping off gangster Vikas Dube (Image for representation)

Uttar Pradesh Police has suspended Station Officer of Chaubepur police station Vinay Tiwari for allegedly tipping off gangster Vikas Dubey about the police raid. Chaubepur police station is in Kanpur District. On Thursday night, 8 policemen lost their lives during an encounter with the gangster and his henchmen. Inspectpr General Mohit Agrawal of Kanpur range said that Tiwari was suspended as he faces allegations. He said that the investigation was on.

Agarwal said that if Tiwari or anyone else is found guilty, they will be terminated from the service and sent to jail..

Police conduct raids to nab Vikas Dubey:

More than 25 teams are conducting raids in Uttar Pradesh and other states to capture Vikas Dubey. However, the gangster is on the run even after 36 hours post the encounter. Sources in the police said that even a few policemen are being interrogated to know how Vikas Dube came to know about the police raid beforehand.

Kanpur IG Mohit Agrawal has declared Rs 50 thousand for whoever providing information on Vikas Dubey. He said that name of such a person will be kept secret.

Police sources have revealed that about 500 mobile phones are being examined to obtain information about Vikas Dubey.

