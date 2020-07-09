Vikas Dubey arrested from Ujjain's Mahakal temple, days of chase for Kanpur gangster ends

Image Source : INDIA TV Most wanted gangster Vikas Dubey has been arrested in Ujjain

Gangster Vikas Dubey who was responsible for the killing of 8 policemen in Kanpur has been arrested from Ujjain's Mahakal temple. Initial reports suggested that a man had been arrested who claimed to be Vikas Dubey. The Madhya Pradesh Police has now confirmed that he is indeed the most wanted gangster.

The Police have reportedly found credible identity proof after the arrest which can affirmatively prove that the man arrested is Vikas Dubey.

In the visuals obtained by India TV, Vikas Dubey can be seen screaming "Mai Vikas Dubey hun Kanpur wala."

This is a big win for the police as Vikas Dubey had been on the run ever since the Kanpur encounter. There were speculations that Dubey could flee to MP, since his cousin is believed to live there.

"Madhya Pradesh Police was at high alert when we got intel that Vikas Dubey could be headed to MP. As soon as we got information of his presence at the Mahakal temple, he was arrested," MP Home Minister said. "We have informed the UP Police of the arrest, their officers will be coming here. Further information will be released after that."

A temple karamchari told India TV that he saw Vikas Dubey enter the temple. He said that Vikas Dubey was himself shouting, " I am Vikas Dubey."

As per reports, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has spoken to his UP counterpart, Yogi Adityanath and informed him of the arrest of the on-the-run gangster.

Earlier, on Wednesday, a close aide of Vikas Dubey was shot dead. Identified as Ranbir alias Babban Shukla, he was shot dead by the police late on Wednesday. Babban, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was killed in an encounter in Etawah by a joint team of UP Police and Special Task Force.

