Vikas Dubey's gang-member Daya Shankar arrested, says Dubey got call from police station about raid; probe on

A day after the killing of 8 policemen by ganger Vikas Dubey and his gang in the Kanpur encounter case, the UP Police has arrested one of the gang-member of the history-sheeter Dubey, Daya Shanker Agnihotri, who said revealed that Vikas Dubey got a call from someone in the police station about the raid after which they (the Gang) called other men and attacked the cops when they reached there.

"He (Vikas Dubey) received a phone call from police station before the police came to arrest him. Following this, he called around 25-30 people. He fired bullets on police personnel. I was locked inside the house at the time of encounter, therefore saw nothing," Daya Shankar Agnihotri said.

Meanwhile, the police is also investigating who were those insiders who gave information to Vikas Dubey about police raid.

As the probe is underway, Chaubeypur PS Station Officer (SO) Vinay Tiwari has been suspended in view of allegations of his involvement in the killing of eight policemen by criminals during a raid to arrest history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.

"In view of the allegations levelled against SO, he has been suspended and all the allegations are being thoroughly looked into," IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal told reporters in Kanpur.

"If his involvement or that of any other personnel of the police is found in this incident, then they will be sacked from the department and also sent to jail," he said.

The officer, however, did not disclose the nature of allegations against Vinay Tiwari, the SO of Chaubeypur police station.

8 police personnel, including a DSP, were gunned down in a village near Kanpur city by the henchmen of a criminal who lost two of them in a firefight later, officials said.

