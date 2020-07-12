UP govt constitutes one-member commission to probe Vikas Dubey's encounter

Image Source : AP The overturned vehicle that was carrying slain gangster Vikas Dubey near Kanpur. The top suspect in dozens of crimes, including the killings of eight police officers last week, was injured in an encounter on Friday. The criminal was rushed to hospital where he died, Dubey was the prime accused in the killings of 8 policemen in Kanpur encounter case.

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a one-member commission to investigate Vikas Dubey encounter case. Retired Justice SK Aggarwal is part of this one-member Commission with its headquarters in Kanpur. The Commission will have to submit its report in two months.

On Saturday, the Yogi Adityanath government constituted a special investigation team to probe all aspects related to slain gangster Vikas Dubey, including the alleged laxity and role of the local police, a statement said.

Additional Chief secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy will head the SIT, which has Additional DG Hari Ram Sharma and DIG Ravindra Gaur as its members, according to an official statement.

The SIT will submit its report by July 31 after looking into all the angles, studying all related documents and spot inspection in Kanpur, it said.

The team has been asked to probe into what effective action was taken in all the cases lodged against Dubey, and was the action taken against him and his associates enough in the background of factors behind the Kanpur incident, the statement said.

The SIT will also probe what action was taken to cancel the bail of "such a dreaded criminal", what action has been taken against him under the Goonda Act, the National Security Act, Gangsters Act, and if there was any laxity and at what level, it added.

The SIT has also been asked to give its opinion into getting a probe conducted by the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate into the properties and sources of income of all the accused, as well as the alleged involvement and connivance of the police personnel with Dubey and their associates.

