Day after Vikas Dubey's encounter, 2 close aides of gangster including Guddan Trivedi arrested from Thane

Image Source : INDIA TV Slain gangster Vikas Dubey's aide Guddan Trivedi has been arrested from Thane in Maharashtra.

Day after the encounter of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, two close aides of the criminal has been arrested from Maharashtra's Thane. Two suspects who have been arrested identified are Arvind urf Guddan Trivedi and Sonu Tiwari. As per reports, Dubey's close aides have been arrested by encounter specialist Daya Nayak.

Vikas Dubey's aide Guddan Trivedi is in the most wanted list of the UP Police and also suspected to be involved in the Kanpur encounter case in which 8 policemen were killed after an ambush on July 3-4 (Friday midnight). Vikas Dubey was the prime accused in the killing of policemen. The dreaded gangster was killed in an encounter by UP Special Task Force when he was being brought back from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain (where he was arrested on Thursday) to Kanpur.

The encounter took place when a UP STF's car carrying the criminal overturned while it was on way to Kanpur after a cattle came in front of it. UP police said that Vikas Dubey tried to snatch a cop's pistol in order to escape when he was injured in the encounter. The criminal was rushed to Hallett Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

