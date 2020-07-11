Saturday, July 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Day after Vikas Dubey's encounter, 2 close aides of gangster including Guddan Trivedi arrested from Thane

Day after Vikas Dubey's encounter, 2 close aides of gangster including Guddan Trivedi arrested from Thane

Day after the encounter of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, two close aides of the criminal has been arrested from Maharashtra's Thane. Two suspects who have been arrested identified are Arvind urf Guddan Trivedi and Sonu Tiwari.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2020 15:14 IST
Vikas Dubey, Guddan Trivedi, Thane, Maharashtra
Image Source : INDIA TV

Slain gangster Vikas Dubey's aide Guddan Trivedi has been arrested from Thane in Maharashtra.

Day after the encounter of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, two close aides of the criminal has been arrested from Maharashtra's Thane. Two suspects who have been arrested identified are Arvind urf Guddan Trivedi and Sonu Tiwari. As per reports, Dubey's close aides have been arrested by encounter specialist Daya Nayak.

Vikas Dubey's aide Guddan Trivedi is in the most wanted list of the UP Police and also suspected to be involved in the Kanpur encounter case in which 8 policemen were killed after an ambush on July 3-4 (Friday midnight). Vikas Dubey was the prime accused in the killing of policemen. The dreaded gangster was killed in an encounter by UP Special Task Force when he was being brought back from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain (where he was arrested on Thursday) to Kanpur.

The encounter took place when a UP STF's car carrying the criminal overturned while it was on way to Kanpur after a cattle came in front of it. UP police said that Vikas Dubey tried to snatch a cop's pistol in order to escape when he was injured in the encounter. The criminal was rushed to Hallett Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

ALSO READVikas Dubey received 3 bullet injuries, died of blood loss: Postmortem report confirms

 

ALSO READVikas Dubey faced 61 FIRs - 8 of murders involving at least 15 killings

 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X