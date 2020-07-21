Image Source : PTI UP govt announces Rs 20K reward on Vikas Dubey's brother

The Yogi Adityanath government has announced a reward of Rs 20,000 on Deep Prakash Dubey, the brother of slain gangster Vikas Dubey. Deep Prakash Dubey has been absconding since July 3 when the massacre took place in Bikru village of Kanpur district in which eight policemen were shot dead by Dubey and his gang.

Deep Prakash Dubey, according to police sources, was aware of his brother's activities and is an accomplice in his unlawful deeds.

Deep Prakash, who lives with his family in Krishna Nagar in Lucknow, has been absconding since the day of the shootout.

"If we catch Deep Prakash, we can get a lot of information from him about the activities, links of Vikas Dubey and also the shootout," said a senior STF official.

