The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Chhattisgarh Police, has secured the deportation of Vikas Agrawal from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Agrawal, who was wanted in a corruption case linked to alleged irregularities in Chhattisgarh's liquor distribution system, was brought back to India on November 27, 2026.

His return follows his detention by UAE authorities in Dubai in October. Agrawal was wanted under a Red Notice and is alleged to have played a key role in the financial operations of an organised syndicate accused of causing substantial losses to the state exchequer.

What role did Vikas Agrawal play in the liquor case?

According to the CBI's information, Agrawal was the central financial coordinator, also referred to as the 'Moneyman', of an organised syndicate involved in alleged irregularities in Chhattisgarh's liquor distribution system between 2019 and 2022. The alleged irregularities caused a wrongful loss of more than Rs 1,280 crore to the state exchequer.

His role was linked to managing the syndicate's financial operations. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has also investigated the alleged liquor scam, had earlier described Agrawal as a key link in the network. It alleged that he collected commissions from distilleries and foreign liquor licence holders and routed funds to businessman Anwar Dhebar.

When was Agrawal detained in the UAE?

Agrawal was detained by UAE authorities in Dubai in the third week of October, after remaining on the run since 2023. His detention was reported earlier in November, with Indian agencies working to bring him back to face the investigation.

His return to India was secured through coordination between the CBI, the MEA, the MHA and Chhattisgarh Police. The CBI said he was brought back through deportation on November 27, following the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice against him.

The case is part of the wider investigation into alleged corruption and financial irregularities in Chhattisgarh's liquor distribution system. Agrawal's return is expected to enable investigators to question him about the syndicate's financial operations and his alleged role in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

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