Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Counting begins for 86 wards; early trends to follow

The political battle for control of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) enters its decisive phase on November 3 as the counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh Urban Local Body Elections 2026 gets underway. Following polling across 92 active urban local bodies on November 1, which recorded an overall voter turnout of 60.96 per cent, the State Election Commission will announce the results of the municipal elections. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has a total of 86 wards, making the contest an important electoral battle in the state. Counting is scheduled to begin at 8 AM, with political parties eagerly awaiting the outcome. Stay tuned to this live blog for real-time counting updates, ward-wise winners, leading candidates, party-wise seat tallies and the final Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026.