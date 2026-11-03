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Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Counting begins for 86 wards; early trends to follow

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Updated:

Counting of votes for 86 wards in Vijayawada has begun. Follow this live blog for the latest counting trends, ward-wise winners, party-wise seat tally and final results.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Image Source : India TV

The political battle for control of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) enters its decisive phase on November 3 as the counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh Urban Local Body Elections 2026 gets underway. Following polling across 92 active urban local bodies on November 1, which recorded an overall voter turnout of 60.96 per cent, the State Election Commission will announce the results of the municipal elections. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has a total of 86 wards, making the contest an important electoral battle in the state. Counting is scheduled to begin at 8 AM, with political parties eagerly awaiting the outcome. Stay tuned to this live blog for real-time counting updates, ward-wise winners, leading candidates, party-wise seat tallies and the final Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026.

 

Live updates :Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Election Results

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  • 9:47 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Vijayawada mayoral contest draws attention

    The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation mayoral contest is among the closely watched battles in the Andhra Pradesh municipal elections. NDA-backed Jana Sena Party candidate Vangaveeti Radhakrishna, YSR Congress Party nominee and former mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, and independent candidate A B Venkateswara Rao are among the key contenders.

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Vijayawada records 41.80% voter turnout by 3 pm

    Vijayawada recorded a voter turnout of 41.80 per cent by 3 pm on November 1, according to the State Election Commission. Across Andhra Pradesh, nearly 46.54 lakh of the 96.89 lakh registered urban voters had cast their ballots by the same time, taking the overall turnout to 48.03 per cent. 

     

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Polling was extended till 7.30 pm in Vijayawada's Ward 55

    On November 1, polling in Ward 55 of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation was extended till 7.30 pm following a printing error in the ballot symbols of two candidates. The extension was made to ensure eligible voters could exercise their franchise despite the technical error.

  • 8:30 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Vijayawada awaits first ward-wise trends

    With counting underway, attention is now on the initial trends emerging from the 86 wards of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. The ward-wise results will offer an indication of the electoral contest as the counting process progresses.

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Counting of votes begins in Vijayawada

    The counting of votes for the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 has begun. The electoral contest covers 86 wards, and the results will determine which political party or alliance secures control of the civic body.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Vijayawada awaits ward-wise election results

    All eyes are on Vijayawada as the counting of votes gets underway for the Municipal Corporation elections. The State Election Commission is expected to announce the results for all 86 contested wards as the counting progresses.

  • 7:51 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Counting of votes to begin shortly

    The counting of votes for the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 is scheduled to begin at 8 AM on Tuesday, November 3. The results will determine the political composition of the civic body, which has 86 wards.

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Andhra Pradesh Municipal Corporation Polls Local Body Polls Vijayawada
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