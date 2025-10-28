Vijayawada Airport fire: Blaze engulfs Customs room in Andhra Pradesh's Gannavaram Airport The blaze destroyed software equipment, a split air conditioner in the immigration room and luggage bags belonging to Customs officials.

Vijayawada:

A massive fire engulfed the Customs officials’ room at Gannavaram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada. The blaze destroyed software equipment, a split air conditioner in the immigration room and luggage bags belonging to Customs officials.

Fire personnel quickly responded and brought the fire under control, preventing a major mishap. The exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

Power bank triggers fire onboard IndiGo flight

Earlier, a power bank belonging to a passenger caught fire on an IndiGo flight bound for Dimapur while the aircraft was taxiing at Delhi airport on October 19. The cabin crew promptly managed to extinguish the fire.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu took cognisance of the incident and stated that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aviation regulatory authority, would investigate the matter.

“There are strict norms in place for carrying electronic goods, especially those with lithium batteries, onboard an aircraft,” he said.

Air China flight diverted after battery fire in cabin

Earlier, Air China reported that one of its commercial flights was safely redirected to Shanghai after a battery in a passenger’s carry-on bag ignited on October 19. The event took place on the airline’s regular service from Hangzhou in eastern China to Incheon International Airport, near Seoul, South Korea.

Videos circulating widely on social media showed intense flames erupting from an overhead compartment.

“A lithium battery spontaneously ignited in a passenger’s carry-on luggage stored in the overhead bin on flight CA139. The crew immediately handled the situation according to procedures, and no one was injured,” the airline said in a statement on Chinese social media platform Weibo.